City of Saline preparing to examine proposals for new town square

Saline Mayor Brian Marl and the City Council have created a working-group to evaluate competing proposals for a downtown gathering space.

Two proposals have been submitted--one by former Saline Community Development Director Ben Harrington and a second by Praxis Properties. They involve different parcels of land in the downtown area.

Marl says both seek city funds, so he wants the group to look over each plan.

“We’re going to put together a working group made up of three council members and two staff members to engage all the appropriate stakeholders, business owners and property owners in our downtown and come back with a recommendation.”

Marl says he wants the formal report from the group no later than their regular council meeting on January 13th. He says the fast turnaround is required because Tyler Kinely of Praxis is seeking money from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for his proposal, and his application is due at the end of January.

