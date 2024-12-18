Debate continues over expansion of Arbor Hills Landfill

For much of the past year, neighboring Northville and Salem Townships have been engaged in a debate over a proposed expansion of the existing Arbor Hills Landfill in Salem.

Northville’s Conservancy Initiative Vice President Dave Drinan says this year highlighted the impact the expansion would have on the local environment. During a recent town hall, Drinan says hundreds of local residents voiced their opposition to the idea.

“People that live out in this area realize that this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for us to rid ourselves of the landfill.”

Salem Township Supervisor Gary Whittaker says, in two years’ time, the state of Michigan will want answers from Washtenaw County about how it proposes to manage its waste. He says the expansion will likely happen because no other place in the county wants to take on additional waste.

“Do you think any township is going to want that in their backyard? No. They’re going to vote 'yes' for the plan to be approved. And what does Salem do? We could say 'no,' and we still get it.”

The Materials Management Planning Committee will review the county’s landfill plans throughout the coming year.

