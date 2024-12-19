Ypsilanti storefront property on Michigan Ave. receives redevelopment grant

A state grant is being used to help revitalize a long vacant storefront in downtown Ypsilanti.

The location at 406 West Michigan has been shuttered for over 30 years since a deli at the location closed in the 1990s. SSSethi Properties LLC has been awarded a $200,000 Build MI Community Grant for a new Earthen Jar restaurant.

Ypsilanti Downtown Development Director Elize Jekabson says developer Sim Sethi has been working hard to get the project moving forward.

“Sim has been working with the MEDC on this grant for some time, and he is ready to go with it and they selected this project, which is really exciting.”

Jekabson says they continue to work on bringing more business development to the downtown Ypsilanti area, particularly in the Washington Street corridor.

