Ypsilanti's Hope Clinic experiencing major surge in demand for homelessness assistance

Washtenaw County’s homeless population faces growing challenges with food insecurity and isolation during the holiday season. The Hope Clinic in Ypsilanti reports an exponential increase of people seeking assistance.

Hope Clinic CEO Ross Weener says the number of organizations aiding the homeless has declined due to pandemic-era closures, leaving fewer resources to meet growing needs.

To address the surge in demand, Weener says the clinic expanded its food service operations, growing from two days a week to six.

“Pre-COVID, on the two nights a week that we did a meal, we would cook for somewhere between 50 and 75 people. Right now, we’re preparing meals for between 180 and 210 people.”

Weener says places like the Hope Clinic not only provide food but also offer vital services, like mental health support and a space for respite, helping combat feelings of hopelessness during the holidays and throughout the year.

