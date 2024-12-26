African American community officially starts celebrating Kwanzaa 2024 today

The day after Christmas traditionally marks the first day of Kwanzaa, a growing seven-day holiday celebrated by some in the African American community.

Kwanzaa first started in 1966 by its founder Maulana Karenga.

Department Head of Africology and African American Studies at Eastern Michigan University Victor Okafor says each day of Kwanzaa observes one of seven principles in order of unity, self-determination, collective work, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

Okafor says the holiday is important for African Americans who desire a tradition of knowing their history and heritage.

“The community did not just come about from nowhere. The community has roots as ancestral heritage. It’s a way of reaffirming that in a positive way.”

Locally, the African American Cultural and Historical Museum of Washtenaw County will be holding a Kwanzaa gathering every day starting from tonight to New Years Day.

