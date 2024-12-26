Ann Arbor State Senator Irwin shows some optimism for upcoming legislative session

State Senator Jeff Irwin says there is important legislation that may get approved in Lansing next year, even with a divided government.

The Ann Arbor Democrat says it will likely to be difficult to get bills passed dealing with clean energy and holding polluters accountable, but he thinks other legislation could garner bipartisan support.

One issue Irwin has been working on for a long time is better pay and working conditions for those in the senior care field in Michigan.

“Currently, we pay the people who do that work so little, it is, I think, criminal. And they cannot live on that wage. And, as a result, our seniors can get the help that they need, which makes them go to nursing homes faster and cost the public even more in the end anyway.”

Irwin says that may be legislation he can get some traction on since aging is an issue everyone eventually has to deal with.

