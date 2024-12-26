© 2024 WEMU
School Closing Information

Ann Arbor State Senator Irwin shows some optimism for upcoming legislative session

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 26, 2024 at 5:44 AM EST
State Senator Jeff Irwin speaks at the groundbreaking of the future Eastern Washtenaw Community and Recreation Center.
Doug Coombe
/
Concentrate Media
State Senator Jeff Irwin speaks at the groundbreaking of the future Eastern Washtenaw Community and Recreation Center.

State Senator Jeff Irwin says there is important legislation that may get approved in Lansing next year, even with a divided government.

The Ann Arbor Democrat says it will likely to be difficult to get bills passed dealing with clean energy and holding polluters accountable, but he thinks other legislation could garner bipartisan support.

One issue Irwin has been working on for a long time is better pay and working conditions for those in the senior care field in Michigan.

“Currently, we pay the people who do that work so little, it is, I think, criminal. And they cannot live on that wage. And, as a result, our seniors can get the help that they need, which makes them go to nursing homes faster and cost the public even more in the end anyway.”

Irwin says that may be legislation he can get some traction on since aging is an issue everyone eventually has to deal with.

jeff irwin Michigan State Senate Michigan Legislature clean energy environment senior citizens
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
