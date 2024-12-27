Washtenaw Board Chair Hodge looks back at challenges and accomplishments county experienced in 2024

As the year draws to a close for residents here in Washtenaw County, Chair of the Board of Commissioners Justin Hodge reflects on what changes 2024 brought to the county.

Hodge says one of the biggest positive changes Washtenaw County saw was the purchasing agreement and groundbreaking for the Eastern Washtenaw Community and Recreation Center. Hodge says it’s a huge win that, after decades of discussion, construction for the center is finally starting.

The board also established two new financial support programs, Hodge adds.

“One of them that comes to mind is the Financial Empowerment Center, a program that allows anyone in Washtenaw County that wants free financial counseling to get it. We’ve talked about the My Future Fund program, which is the college savings account program partnership between Washtenaw County government and the Washtenaw Intermediate School District.”

One of the largest hurdles the board faced in 2024, Hodge says, was finding housing for the county’s homeless. He says this will continue to be a challenge going into 2025 and hopes to work with the state to provide the homeless with better solutions.

