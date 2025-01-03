Rep. Jason Morgan has numerous bills he wants passed in next legislative session

Ann Arbor State Representative Jason Morgan says he’s looking forward to getting some bipartisan legislation passed when the new session opens later this month.

Morgan says he’ll be focusing on housing affordability, infrastructure improvements and education spending when the House reconvenes beginning on Wednesday. He says a lot of things didn’t get done after Republicans and one Democrat boycotted the end of the last session.

One bill he hopes to see revisited is the creation of a Rare Disease Advisory Council.

“This is a bill that I worked on for the entire two years of the term. We got passed through the House. It was ready to pass through the Senate, and we just couldn’t get concurrence on it with the House not being in those final days.”

Morgan says he’s hoping to see more government ethics and campaign finance reform legislation. He believes that should be able to garner some bipartisan support.

