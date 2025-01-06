© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

Morgan Foreman enters first term in Michigan House of Representatives with great enthusiasm

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 6, 2025 at 5:50 AM EST
Morgan Foreman
Forward with Foreman
Morgan Foreman

New Ann Arbor State Representative Morgan Foreman says she’s eager to get the work when the new session opens on Wednesday.

The 33rd District Democrat is no stranger to Lansing, having served as Director of Constituent Services for her predecessor Felicia Brabec.

Foreman says she has her team in place and family and friends will be in attendance to celebrate on Wednesday. She expects it will be a surreal experience.

“I’ve been to a couple of opening day ceremonies, and they’re always full of pomp and circumstance. But it’s a good time, and everybody is really on the same page for the most part.”

Foreman says she will soon get coffee hours scheduled, so constituents can speak with her on a regular basis. She says she’ll hold them on the second Saturday of the month, and it will rotate to various locations around the district.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News morgan foremanFelicia BrabecMichigan House of RepresentativesMichigan LegislatureAnn Arbornew year
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content