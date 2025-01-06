Morgan Foreman enters first term in Michigan House of Representatives with great enthusiasm

New Ann Arbor State Representative Morgan Foreman says she’s eager to get the work when the new session opens on Wednesday.

The 33rd District Democrat is no stranger to Lansing, having served as Director of Constituent Services for her predecessor Felicia Brabec.

Foreman says she has her team in place and family and friends will be in attendance to celebrate on Wednesday. She expects it will be a surreal experience.

“I’ve been to a couple of opening day ceremonies, and they’re always full of pomp and circumstance. But it’s a good time, and everybody is really on the same page for the most part.”

Foreman says she will soon get coffee hours scheduled, so constituents can speak with her on a regular basis. She says she’ll hold them on the second Saturday of the month, and it will rotate to various locations around the district.

