School Closing Information

Ann Arbor City Council passes on-street parking ban for snow removal

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 10, 2025 at 8:16 AM EST
Snow-covered street
Public Domain Pictures
/
publicdomainpictures.net
Snow-covered street

Changes are coming to how Ann Arbor responds to winter weather emergencies and getting roads cleared as quickly as possible.

When a snow emergency was declared, street parking was banned on even numbered dates for addresses with even numbers and vice versa. That has been confusing for residents.

The City Council has approved new regulations that prohibits all street parking 12 hours after an on-street snow parking ban has been issued.

Council member Erica Briggs says the change will be an improvement.

“There’s certainly a period of time where education will be a part of this. As we know, we’ll need to get out word across our community that, when we send out an alert, folks will need to find ways to move their cars.”

Vehicles with disability plates and placards are exempt, as are roads with little alternatives to street parking.

City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. will publish a list and map of the streets not affected by the ban.

