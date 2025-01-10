Washtenaw County Health Department offers testing kits for National Radon Action Month

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers. The Washtenaw County Health Department is urging residents to get their homes tested.

January is National Radon Action Month, and the county health department is offering radon test kits for $5. Radon is a colorless and odorless gas that can seep into a home through cracks in the foundation or other openings and can build up to unsafe levels.

Health Department Senior Management Analyst Angela Parsons says the kits are about the size of an index card and are very simple to use.

“You open up and hang in the lowest level of your home and leave there for three days to seven days and then take it down, fill out some information on the kit and drop it in the mail.”

The kits are available at the Washtenaw County Services Center, the Ypsilanti Clerk’s Office, the Stumbo Service Center in Ypsilanti Township, and the Salem and Sharon Township Halls.

