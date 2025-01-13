L.A. wildfires could bring future change to Michigan

As climate change exacerbates wildfires out west like the ongoing Los Angeles fires, it could mean change for Michigan’s future.

University of Michigan Dean of the School for Environment and Sustainability Jonathan Overpeck says as the west gets drier and hotter, it’s creating climate refugees who desire to move back east.

He says Michigan is of specific interest for climate refugees, due to the insulation of the Great Lakes making the state less susceptible to wildfires. He adds, however, it’s a double-edged sword.

“One hand, the economy is dying for more talent. The flip side of that, though, is a lot of people will want to move from the west. So, we will have to think: ‘What do we want Michigan to look like a couple decades from now?’”

Michigan isn’t without its own issues from climate change. Overpeck says there is a growing concern of frequent flooding brought by heavy summer rains.

He adds Michigan can handle future changes but only if the state plays its cards right.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

