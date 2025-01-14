'Garrett's Space' to get mental health millage funding

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for Michiganders between the ages of 15 and 34. Local support group Garrett’s Space is getting funding from the Washtenaw County Mental Health and Public Safety Millage to help bring down those numbers.

The funding from the millage will allow Garrett’s Space to expand its operations, including in-person wellness activities and support groups, which currently have been all virtual.

Director of Development Marissa Alaniz says they hope it will lead to more young people to seek help for their problems.

“So, young adults who are struggling with anxiety or depression or suicidal ideation will have options to meet up with others who might be going through the same struggles.”

The funding, which the total number is undisclosed, will also help Garrett’s Space build a residential campus in Superior Township. There, some young people will be allowed to live while being offered day programming that will provide additional support programs.

Garrett's Space / garrettsspace.org First glance view at Garrett's Space.

They hope to break ground on the campus later this year.

