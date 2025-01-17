Frigid weather to hit Washtenaw County next week posing health risks

Temperatures are expected to hit the single digits in Washtenaw County early next week. The common Michigander winter outfit of a hoodie, shorts, and sandals isn’t the best line of defense when it comes to the bitter cold.

Washtenaw County Department of Health spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says residents should cover and insulate themselves as much as possible. Hypothermia and frostbite can set in quickly in subzero temperatures.

“With frostbite, there can be that redness or pain on exposed skin. Sometimes, the skin might feel waxy or numb. With hypothermia, there can be confusion, shivering, memory, or speech can be affected.”

Ringler-Cerniglia says if you or someone you know are experiencing these symptoms, it’s best to seek medical attention as soon as possible.

