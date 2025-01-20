Planned Parenthood of Michigan prepares for assault on reproductive freedoms with Trump's return

Planned Parenthood of Michigan is preparing to fight what it fears will be another four years of attacks on reproductive freedoms.

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Michigan, Paula Thornton Greear, says reproductive healthcare is rooted in something deeper than politics: the fundamental right of people to control their own body and future.

“The threats from the Trump Administration strike at the very heart of basic human health care that so many Americans rely on every day and just fires at the soul of human dignity.”

In response to threats to reproductive health care access, Greear says PPMI has launched a new Patient Care Fund to help offset the cost of patients’ care. To date, the fund has raised $500,000.

The fight does not stop there. Greear says people around Michigan are mobilizing through volunteering, protest marches, and grassroot organizations to defend their right of bodily autonomy. This includes access to a full spectrum of reproductive health care.

