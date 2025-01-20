U-M MLK Day Symposium holds 39th annual keynote memorial lecture with Erika Alexander

The Martin Luther King Day Symposium at University of Michigan is holding its 39th annual keynote memorial lecture.

Actress and activist Erika Alexander is this year’s keynote speaker at Hill Auditorium.

Co-chair for the MLK Symposium Gregory Thomas says the core theme for Alexander’s speech is dissatisfaction. He adds dissatisfaction can lead the pathway towards positive change through unity.

“Dissatisfaction is not about just negativity and cynicism. Instead, it’s about a positive driving force that continuously compels individuals, as well as societies, to strive for a better and more just world."

The Children and Youth Program is running concurrently with the Keynote Memorial Lecture. The Youth Program features interactive activities to help the next generation understand MLK’s Legacy.

