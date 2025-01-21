© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

Dr. Berry says the fight for civil rights continues, regardless of who is President

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 21, 2025 at 5:43 AM EST
"Driven by the Dream" — the theme for EMU's 2025 MLK Luncheon.
1 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_20250120_113907301_HDR.jpg
"Driven by the Dream" — the theme for EMU's 2025 MLK Luncheon.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The banner for EMU's 2025 MLK Day Luncheon.
2 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_20250120_105138359_HDR.jpg
The banner for EMU's 2025 MLK Day Luncheon.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
People gather for EMU's 2025 MLK Day Luncheon.
3 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_20250120_133406373_HDR.jpg
People gather for EMU's 2025 MLK Day Luncheon.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Dr. Mary Frances Berry and WXYZ-TV Editorial and Public Affairs Director Chuck Stokes on stage at EMU's 2025 MLK Day Luncheon.
4 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_20250120_132204471.jpg
Dr. Mary Frances Berry and WXYZ-TV Editorial and Public Affairs Director Chuck Stokes on stage at EMU's 2025 MLK Day Luncheon.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks at EMU's 2025 MLK Day Luncheon.
5 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_20250120_120925383.jpg
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks at EMU's 2025 MLK Day Luncheon.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Dr. Mary Frances Berry says, regardless of who is President, the drive to protect and expand civil rights must always move forward. Dr. Berry was the featured speaker Monday at Eastern Michigan University’s annual Martin Luther King Day commemoration.

The Student Center Ballroom was packed with students, local officials and others for the annual event. The luncheon began about the same time Donald Trump was being sworn in as President.

Berry says fears of civil rights being rolled back need to be met with resistance when necessary.

“We’ve always had this sort of point of view, which is ahistorical, that anything that happens has never happened before and almost inevitably. As Ecclesiastes says, there is nothing new under the sun.”

Berry advised students to work hard, be prepared and have a vision for what they want to accomplish in life. She says that’s a great way to honor the work of Dr. King.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Eastern Michigan UniversityEMU Student Centermlk dayDr. Martin Luther King Jr.Donald Trumpafrican americanscivil rights
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content