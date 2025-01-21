Dr. Berry says the fight for civil rights continues, regardless of who is President

Dr. Mary Frances Berry says, regardless of who is President, the drive to protect and expand civil rights must always move forward. Dr. Berry was the featured speaker Monday at Eastern Michigan University’s annual Martin Luther King Day commemoration.

The Student Center Ballroom was packed with students, local officials and others for the annual event. The luncheon began about the same time Donald Trump was being sworn in as President.

Berry says fears of civil rights being rolled back need to be met with resistance when necessary.

“We’ve always had this sort of point of view, which is ahistorical, that anything that happens has never happened before and almost inevitably. As Ecclesiastes says, there is nothing new under the sun.”

Berry advised students to work hard, be prepared and have a vision for what they want to accomplish in life. She says that’s a great way to honor the work of Dr. King.

