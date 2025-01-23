Ypsilanti District Library releases most borrowed books of 2024

The Ypsilanti District Library has released a list of their most borrowed books of 2024. Books frequently checked out range from local and state interests to educational material.

The Ypsilanti Library saw an increase of interest in certain books, thanks to Michigan Humanities program Great Michigan Read and Ann Arbor District Library’s Washtenaw Reads.

Community Relations Coordinator Sam Killian says programs like these are important because it encourages residents to look at larger issues. He adds books like "Firekeeper’s Daughter" by Angeline Boulley, which focuses on Michigan’s Ojibwe tribe, shows locals want diverse perspectives.

“It’s nice to see that people were expanding horizons and reaching out for a diverse set of reading that they can do.”

Killian says, meanwhile, younger readers have demonstrated a growing desire for art books. He says this shows Ypsilanti’s art scene is growing and has a promising future.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org