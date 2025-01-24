Rep. Jennifer Conlin is seeking solutions for foster care hesitancy

Michigan State Representative Jennifer Conlin is looking for support and answers for how to better support and protect the state’s foster parents.

Earlier this month, a kidnapping of a foster child left a Northfield family shot, leaving two dead and one injured.

48th District Democrat Jennifer Conlin says she fears the incident may make prospective families hesitant to care for foster children.

“The last thing we want is for people to worry about fostering kids when we have 10,000 kids in foster care right now in Michigan. And we don’t want them to be scared to foster because we don’t have enough families as it is.”

Conlin says it’s possible details about the Northfield foster family were found through public court records. She says once the investigation is concluded, she’s ready to work with her constituents and Fostering Forward Michigan to create safeguards for foster families.

