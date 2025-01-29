Ann Arbor’s Leslie and Sylvan Park bridge replacement approved by City Council

Ann Arbor City Council approved a $700,000 contract with C.A. Hull Co. to repair and replace two bridges in the city’s parks.

A routine inspection by Ann Arbor’s Department of Parks and Recreation found that salt corrosion had damaged bridges at the Leslie Park Golf Course and Sylvan Park.

Deputy Parks Manager Scott Spooner says the contract will fund a new bridge for Sylvan Park, while Leslie Park’s bridge will be replaced with a refurbished structure from Argo Park.

“They took the old bridge off, and we have stored it. And it is ready to go in at the Leslie Park Golf Course.”

Parks and Recreation plans to install the Leslie Park bridge by early April, with Sylvan Park’s bridge expected to open by summer or early fall.

