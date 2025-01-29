ICE sightings in Ann Arbor cause concern in local migrant community

The Ann Arbor Police Department has confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been sighted in the city. This has led to raising concerns from the local migrant community.

In a public statement, Police Chief Andre Anderson says no arrests or raids have been made in the local area yet.

Christine Sauve is the Policy and Communications Manager at the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center. She says sightings of ICE have prompted a surge in calls for legal aid from migrants fearful of deportation.

“It’s heartbreaking to see our neighbors go through this because these efforts are targeted at a group of people that are embedded in our community life.”

President Trump issued a minimum daily quota of 75 arrests to each ICE field office. Sauve says the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center expects daily arrests to increase and hopes more community members are open to supporting the county’s migrants.

