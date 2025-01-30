© 2025 WEMU
Washtenaw County seeks public safety millage committee members

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 30, 2025 at 8:17 AM EST
Washtenaw County Administration Office
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Washtenaw County Administration Office

Washtenaw County is accepting applications for people looking to join the newly created Public Safety Millage Advisory Committee. Creation of the committee came out of last year’s debate over how the Sheriff’s Department was spending millage funds.

Committee members must either live in or represent entities, businesses or organizations within Washtenaw County.

County Commission Chair Katie Scott says they are looking for a very eclectic group.

“I think we felt like it was really important to make sure we had people with life experience. I think it was a nicely thought-out group to think about making sure that you had voices represented from all areas of the community.”

The Commission is looking for people with experience in various areas, like criminal justice, violence prevention, and mental and public health.

The application deadline is February 28th.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
