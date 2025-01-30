Washtenaw County seeks public safety millage committee members

Washtenaw County is accepting applications for people looking to join the newly created Public Safety Millage Advisory Committee. Creation of the committee came out of last year’s debate over how the Sheriff’s Department was spending millage funds.

Committee members must either live in or represent entities, businesses or organizations within Washtenaw County.

County Commission Chair Katie Scott says they are looking for a very eclectic group.

“I think we felt like it was really important to make sure we had people with life experience. I think it was a nicely thought-out group to think about making sure that you had voices represented from all areas of the community.”

The Commission is looking for people with experience in various areas, like criminal justice, violence prevention, and mental and public health.

The application deadline is February 28th.

