Ypsilanti District Library seeks position for on-site social worker

The Ypsilanti District Library is looking to hire an on-site social worker for their downtown main branch location.

The library plans to expand its services to residents, especially those in need.

Sam Killian is the library’s Community Services Coordinator. He says residents have come to librarians in the past for personal support and having someone experienced in that would be beneficial.

“These social workers are better equipped to spend more one-on-one time, helping connect them to available resources in our community, provide follow-up, all that kind of stuff that a social worker is really going to be able to provide.”

Killian says the library plans to fund the position through 2024’s Public Safety and Mental Health Millage. The library expects the social worker’s hiring and millage funding approval to coincide by the end of March.

