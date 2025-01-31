Saline city government has new acting city manager and is looking to fill open positions

Elle Cole is the new acting city manager for the City of Saline after former city manager Colleen O’Toole stepped down this week.

Saline city officials agreed to elevate Elle Cole to acting city manager from her treasurer position.

Mayor Brian Marl says the decision was easy, given Cole’s track record of serving two decades with the city.

“She has the expertise, the acumen, the passion and the experience. So, my council colleagues thought it was perfectly appropriate to elevate her into that position, at least on an acting basis.”

The city government is currently accepting applications to fill the city treasurer vacancy.

While Cole serves as acting city manager, a nationwide search will be conducted for a permanent city manager. Marl adds that he hopes a candidate will be found by July or August.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

