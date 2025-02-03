DTE utility rates to be discussed at next Ann Arbor City Council meeting

The Ann Arbor City Council tonight is expected to vote on a resolution asking the City Attorney to present a summary of arguments used by Ann Arbor regarding any DTE proposals to the Michigan Public Service Commission.

The City of Ann Arbor has on occasion submitted comments to the MPSC regarding proposed actions by DTE from rate hikes to proposed programs.

The resolution sponsored by Mayor Christopher Taylor would have the City Attorney summarize the arguments advanced by the city.

Taylor says he wants the public to know how the city responds when a rate hike is proposed.

“Because there’s not a lot of press for rate cases before the MPSC, I think that it’s important that members of the public know what it is that Ann Arbor is doing on their behalf.”

Taylor says they also work in coordination with DTE, which is required from the utility when working with the jurisdictions where it operates.

