Washtenaw County Commissioners talk about priorities during special retreat

Outreach, innovation, and empathy were some of the overarching topics being discussed as the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners held a retreat today to plan for the rest of the year.

Gathered at the Blackbird Lodge in Staebler Farm County Park, commissioners and numerous other county officials spent the day talking about priorities. There was discussion about how the commission may need to react regarding changes coming from the Trump administration.

Commission Chair Katie Scott says it’s always a good idea to occasionally get away from the county offices to talk about overall priorities.

“This creates a shared vision of where we want to go and the opportunities that we have in the face of these obstacles.”

Scott says coming up with a shared vision of what commissioners want to do will be helpful in the coming months, particularly with all the unknowns coming out of Washington.

