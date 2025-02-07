© 2025 WEMU
Washtenaw County Commissioners talk about priorities during special retreat

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 7, 2025 at 7:04 PM EST
Dr. Morgan Milner addresses the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners retreat.
1 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_20250207_093100937_HDR.jpg
Dr. Morgan Milner addresses the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners retreat.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A display at the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners retreat.
2 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_20250207_103508071.jpg
A display at the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners retreat.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A display at the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners retreat.
3 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_20250207_103601924_HDR~2.jpg
A display at the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners retreat.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Washtenaw County Commissioners make post-it notes during their retreat.
4 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_20250207_113726476_HDR.jpg
Washtenaw County Commissioners make post-it notes during their retreat.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Dr. Morgan Milner looks at the post-it notes from the Washtenaw County Commissioners.
5 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_20250207_120234151_HDR.jpg
Dr. Morgan Milner looks at the post-it notes from the Washtenaw County Commissioners.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Outreach, innovation, and empathy were some of the overarching topics being discussed as the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners held a retreat today to plan for the rest of the year.

Gathered at the Blackbird Lodge in Staebler Farm County Park, commissioners and numerous other county officials spent the day talking about priorities. There was discussion about how the commission may need to react regarding changes coming from the Trump administration.

Commission Chair Katie Scott says it’s always a good idea to occasionally get away from the county offices to talk about overall priorities.

“This creates a shared vision of where we want to go and the opportunities that we have in the face of these obstacles.”

Scott says coming up with a shared vision of what commissioners want to do will be helpful in the coming months, particularly with all the unknowns coming out of Washington.

