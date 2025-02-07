Ypsilanti preparing for new police chief search

The City of Ypsilanti is launching its search for a new police chief.

Kirk Moore stepped down as Chief of Police last month. Joyce Parker, President and CEO of The Municipal Group, will be leading the search for the new chief.

Ypsilanti City Manager Andrew Hellenga says it will be a national search. He says they are currently creating a brochure and community analysis to add to the posting, which should go live by the end of February.

“The applications will be reviewed by the firm, and then, they’ll be brought to me. They’ll be numbered, the names won’t be attached, and we’ll bring that down to ten candidates, maybe a few less.”

Hellenga says the council will then cut down the number to around five to interview. They will then create a panel of community members to speak to the candidates and decide if a second interview is necessary. Meet-and-greets with the public are also expected.

Hellenga says they hope to have a final decision by the middle of June.

