Ann Arbor School Board to look over Thurston plans

With messages by the hundreds coming to the Ann Arbor Public Schools regarding the new Thurston Elementary, the school board is going to take another look at the project.

For months, residents around the Thurston Nature Center have inundated school board members and district officials opposing the plans to build a new Thurston Elementary next to the current building, removing part of the center.

With many questions unanswered, the board will hold a Bond Committee meeting with all trustees participating.

Here’s Board President Torchio Feaster.

“Based on the suggestions from many of you and the urgency to address many of these capital programs that the community is so passionate about, I thought it made sense to have all trustees get all the information at the same time, so we’re all on the same page.”

The Bond Committee meeting is tentatively scheduled for Friday, February 21st at 9 AM. Some board members say they want to hear alternatives to the current Thurston plans.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

