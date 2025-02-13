© 2025 WEMU
School Closing Information

Ann Arbor School Board to look over Thurston plans

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 13, 2025 at 4:01 PM EST
The Ann Arbor School Board meets.
Ann Arbor Public Schools
/
Zoom
The Ann Arbor School Board meets.

With messages by the hundreds coming to the Ann Arbor Public Schools regarding the new Thurston Elementary, the school board is going to take another look at the project.

For months, residents around the Thurston Nature Center have inundated school board members and district officials opposing the plans to build a new Thurston Elementary next to the current building, removing part of the center.

With many questions unanswered, the board will hold a Bond Committee meeting with all trustees participating.

Here’s Board President Torchio Feaster.

“Based on the suggestions from many of you and the urgency to address many of these capital programs that the community is so passionate about, I thought it made sense to have all trustees get all the information at the same time, so we’re all on the same page.”

The Bond Committee meeting is tentatively scheduled for Friday, February 21st at 9 AM. Some board members say they want to hear alternatives to the current Thurston plans.

WEMU News Ann ArborAnn Arbor Public SchoolsAnn Arbor Board of EducationTorchio Feasterthurston elementary schoolConstruction
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
