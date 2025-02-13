U-M Health explains the risks associated with high blood pressure

High blood pressure can put you at risk of stroke, heart attack and other health problems, so it's important to monitor your own health.

High blood pressure is when the heart has to work harder to pump blood. Being overweight can cause sleep apnea that further raises blood pressure.

Dr. Geoffrey Barnes is a cardiologist and vascular specialist with the University of Michigan Health. He says other factors play a role.

“We know that our blood vessels get stiffer as we get older. Other things may be related to activities we’ve engaged in, like smoking, and some of it is related to other health conditions. So, people who have kidney disease or other forms of heart disease can often have high blood pressure as well.”

Barnes says checkups are crucial, in addition to diet and moderate exercise to keep blood pressure at a healthy level.

