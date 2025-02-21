© 2025 WEMU
School Closing Information

Ypsilanti, Washtenaw County file suit against Arbor One owners

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 21, 2025 at 4:00 PM EST
Court Gavel
wp paarz
/
Flickr
Court Gavel

The City of Ypsilanti and the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office have filed a lawsuit against the owners of Arbor One Apartments for alleged dangerous housing conditions.

The suit alleges owners ValleyTree Partners LLC have violated public nuisance laws, the Housing Law of Michigan, and the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. It states 75% of the rental properties at Arbor One are in such a poor condition they jeopardize the tenants’ health.

Ypsilanti City Manager Andrew Hellenga says they’ve given ownership ample time to bring the complex up to code.

“The county became involved when it was found out that the old management were still leasing to residents, as well as accepting rent following the September 17th revoking of their certificate of compliance.”

The management of Arbor One was recently taken over by Beal Properties. Stewart Beal told WEMU it was the first he had heard of the suit, and he had no comment other than that 25 workers were on the property Friday addressing maintenance concerns.

