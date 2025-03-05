Ann Arbor Planning Commission approves new student housing

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission Tuesday night approved a plan for a 19-story apartment complex catering to U-M students.

The complex on the northeast corner of South University and Church Streets would have 183 rental units with 635 bedrooms. It would include over 4300 square feet of retail space on the first floor.

Architect Istvan Walker says the project will include a solar collector and electrical panels that will be able to serve the entire building from day one.

“So, this building is interesting in that the Michigan Building Code is going to change in April. We’re going to be one of the first buildings permitted under the new 2021 code.”

The project will include 81 bike spaces and no vehicular parking. The developers say that’s because they’ll be catering to students who will be able to use other forms of transportation.

The development agreement will go to the City Council.

