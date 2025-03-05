© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

Ann Arbor Planning Commission approves new student housing

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 5, 2025 at 6:40 AM EST
Rendering of new housing complex for University of Michigan students.
1 of 2  — University rendering.jpg
Rendering of new housing complex for University of Michigan students.
City of Ann Arbor / a2gov.org
Overhead rendering of new housing complex for University of Michigan students.
2 of 2  — University overhead.jpg
Overhead rendering of new housing complex for University of Michigan students.
City of Ann Arbor / a2gov.org

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission Tuesday night approved a plan for a 19-story apartment complex catering to U-M students.

The complex on the northeast corner of South University and Church Streets would have 183 rental units with 635 bedrooms. It would include over 4300 square feet of retail space on the first floor.

Architect Istvan Walker says the project will include a solar collector and electrical panels that will be able to serve the entire building from day one.

“So, this building is interesting in that the Michigan Building Code is going to change in April. We’re going to be one of the first buildings permitted under the new 2021 code.”

The project will include 81 bike spaces and no vehicular parking. The developers say that’s because they’ll be catering to students who will be able to use other forms of transportation.

The development agreement will go to the City Council.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor Planning CommissionAnn Arbor City CouncilThe University of MichiganConstructiondevelopmenthousing
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content