Ann Arbor School Board considers agenda changes

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published March 13, 2025 at 6:46 AM EDT
Resident James Freeland addresses the Ann Arbor School Board on March 12, 2025.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Resident James Freeland addresses the Ann Arbor School Board on March 12, 2025.

The Ann Arbor School Board is considering changes to the public participation portion of its agenda, but it has become a major controversy.

At each regular school board meeting, time is set aside on the agenda for groups that represent some minority and marginalized communities. Legal questions have been raised if it’s proper to have those groups be on the agenda, but others not.

That led to Board President Torchio Feaster’s recommendation to remove the list of specific groups and open that time to all.

“The goal here is to just change the language to make us in compliance with some of the best practices from the Michigan Association of School Boards and other groups and to make sure that we actually open it up to more groups.”

Numerous people addressed the board last night under the incorrect belief that the various groups were being eliminated. Feaster says they all will remain and be able to address the board when they wish.

A vote on the change is expected next week.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
