Ann Arbor School Board considers agenda changes

The Ann Arbor School Board is considering changes to the public participation portion of its agenda, but it has become a major controversy.

At each regular school board meeting, time is set aside on the agenda for groups that represent some minority and marginalized communities. Legal questions have been raised if it’s proper to have those groups be on the agenda, but others not.

That led to Board President Torchio Feaster’s recommendation to remove the list of specific groups and open that time to all.

“The goal here is to just change the language to make us in compliance with some of the best practices from the Michigan Association of School Boards and other groups and to make sure that we actually open it up to more groups.”

Numerous people addressed the board last night under the incorrect belief that the various groups were being eliminated. Feaster says they all will remain and be able to address the board when they wish.

A vote on the change is expected next week.

