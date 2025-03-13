© 2025 WEMU
School Closing Information

SOS Community Services in Washtenaw County to address funding concerns

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published March 13, 2025 at 6:09 AM EDT
A father and son load up donations for SOS Community Services.
Barbara Cecil
/
SOS Community Services
A father and son load up donations for SOS Community Services.

Ypsilanti’s SOS Community Services will hold a public meeting on March 19th to address stakeholder and community concerns about funding amid ongoing federal cuts.

SOS Community Services provides Washtenaw County with family and housing services for those in need.

Development Director Barbara Cecil says while they haven't directly experienced any federal cuts yet, their partner Food Gatherers faces a 14% reduction in food supplies for assistance programs this year.

She says regardless of the difficulties assistance programs like theirs face, the community must remain a priority in uncertain times.

“In this time where it feels like there’s a lot of change, it’s important to remind yourself of the things that don’t change. And if you have always valued ensuring that people have the food they need and the housing that they need, you will continue to do that.”

Cecil says SOS Community Services has been speaking with local decision makers to figure out ways for them to continue providing critical services.

Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countysos community servicesbarbara cecilFood Gatherersfood assistancefood insecurityfood
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
Related Content
  • WEMU News
    Local food pantries face growing demand amid economic uncertainty
    Ana Longoria
    The US Department of Agriculture released a Food Price Outlook economic report forecasting food prices to continue to increase over the next 18 months. WEMU’s Ana Longoria has more on how this might impact local food pantries.
  • Ypsilanti Food Co-op
    Washtenaw United
    Washtenaw United: Ypsilanti Food Co-op connecting community
    David Fair
    On Tuesday, we will finish up voting in the 2024 election cycle. Food and consumer prices and the economy have been right at the top of the issues people are concerned about. Putting politics aside, the folks at the Ypsilanti Food Co-op have been first-person witnesses to the impacts of these issues. General manager Corinne Sikorski joined WEMU's David Fair with her perspective on what it has meant to the bottom line and to the customers the co-op serves in our community.
  • The People's Food Co-op in Ann Arbor
    WEMU News
    People's Food Co-op in Ann Arbor evolving and adapting to economic change and community need
    David Fair
    For 53 years, the People’s Food Co-op in Ann Arbor has served the community in unique and interesting ways. The People’s Food Co-op is open to everyone but it's also a membership service. What role does it play in Ann Arbor? The co-op's General Manager, Angie Voiles, and Community Outreach and Communications Director, Troy Clarke, joined WEMU's David Fair to discuss the People's Food Co-op impact's in Ann Arbor.