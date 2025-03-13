SOS Community Services in Washtenaw County to address funding concerns

Ypsilanti’s SOS Community Services will hold a public meeting on March 19th to address stakeholder and community concerns about funding amid ongoing federal cuts.

SOS Community Services provides Washtenaw County with family and housing services for those in need.

Development Director Barbara Cecil says while they haven't directly experienced any federal cuts yet, their partner Food Gatherers faces a 14% reduction in food supplies for assistance programs this year.

She says regardless of the difficulties assistance programs like theirs face, the community must remain a priority in uncertain times.

“In this time where it feels like there’s a lot of change, it’s important to remind yourself of the things that don’t change. And if you have always valued ensuring that people have the food they need and the housing that they need, you will continue to do that.”

Cecil says SOS Community Services has been speaking with local decision makers to figure out ways for them to continue providing critical services.

