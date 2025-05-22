Washtenaw County to join WHO/AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities

In the wake of voters approving the Older Adults Millage, Washtenaw County has applied to join the World Health Organization/AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities.

The network includes over 700 communities in the United States, but Washtenaw is the first county in the state to apply.

Michigan AARP Associate Director for Community Outreach Ramon Harris says the focus is to ensure the population can age well.

“Here in Michigan, we are aging even faster than the national average with more than one-third of our state’s population already over 50. And the same demographic trend is evident right here in Washtenaw County, where over 31% of residents are aged 50 and up.”

The network provides officials with information to make their communities more age-friendly through national and global research, planning models and best practices.

There is no cost to the county to join.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

