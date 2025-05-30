Pittsfield Township to consider new short-term rental ordinances

Pittsfield Township has no regulations that specifically target short-term rental properties (STRs). At a Town Hall Thursday night, several residents said it’s time to write some.

About 75 people, mostly from the Hickory Hollow neighborhood, were on hand to talk about the experiences they’ve had with STRs. The main issue appears to be some non-owner-occupied locations, including one being used as a venue for weddings and house parties.

Township Supervisor Trish Reilly says they gathered a lot of information.

“People who actually were renters, people who are short-term renters, and people who actually have been renting, who have neighbors who rented. We got a lot of different feedback, a lot of different perspectives that we’re able to take back when we do actually look at the possibility of ordinances.”

Reilly says there is no timeline but says it’s likely there will be different rules for owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied units.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

