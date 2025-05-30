© 2025 WEMU
Pittsfield Township to consider new short-term rental ordinances

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 30, 2025 at 6:38 AM EDT
The flags outside of Pittsfield Township Hall.
1 of 5  — IMG_20250529_173254878.jpg
The flags outside of Pittsfield Township Hall.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Pittsfield Township Hall.
2 of 5  — IMG_20250529_174055406_HDR.jpg
Pittsfield Township Hall.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents gather at Pittsfield Township Hall with concerns on short-term rental properties (STRs).
3 of 5  — IMG_20250529_180749307_HDR.jpg
Residents gather at Pittsfield Township Hall with concerns on short-term rental properties (STRs).
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents gather at Pittsfield Township Hall with concerns on short-term rental properties (STRs).
4 of 5  — IMG_20250529_183035602_HDR.jpg
Residents gather at Pittsfield Township Hall with concerns on short-term rental properties (STRs).
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Pittsfield Township Supervisor Trish Reilly addresses residents with concerns on short-term rental properties (STRs).
5 of 5  — IMG_20250529_180146016_HDR.jpg
Pittsfield Township Supervisor Trish Reilly addresses residents with concerns on short-term rental properties (STRs).
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Pittsfield Township has no regulations that specifically target short-term rental properties (STRs). At a Town Hall Thursday night, several residents said it’s time to write some.

About 75 people, mostly from the Hickory Hollow neighborhood, were on hand to talk about the experiences they’ve had with STRs. The main issue appears to be some non-owner-occupied locations, including one being used as a venue for weddings and house parties.

Township Supervisor Trish Reilly says they gathered a lot of information.

“People who actually were renters, people who are short-term renters, and people who actually have been renting, who have neighbors who rented. We got a lot of different feedback, a lot of different perspectives that we’re able to take back when we do actually look at the possibility of ordinances.”

Reilly says there is no timeline but says it’s likely there will be different rules for owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied units.

