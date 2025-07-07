MDOT open house to discuss noise study for US-23

The Michigan Department of Transportation is holding a pair of open houses on Tuesday to discuss a draft noise report associated with the US-23 improvement plan.

MDOT is planning major improvements to the highway, including rebuilding lanes, an interchange ramp and bridge construction. The study evaluated the traffic noise environment from the I-94 intersection to Earhart Road overpass.

Project Manager Jason Pittman says they have determined the ideal locations for noise abatements.

“We have six locations where we have determined that noise barriers are considered feasible and reasonable, so we’ll be talking with the public about those locations, as well as other locations that were studied but determined not feasible.”

The meetings will be held from noon to 2 PM and 4 to 7 PM in Room 101 of the Morris Lawrence Building at Washtenaw Community College.

