Interim Saline City Manager Elle Cole plans to stay in Saline

Saline's acting city manager, Elle Cole, who was passed over for the permanent position, says she will - for now - remain where she is.

Last month, the Saline City Council voted 4-3 to hire Tecumseh City Manager Dan Swallow over Cole. She was one of three finalists to be interviewed for the position.

She has been with the city since 2022 serving as both treasurer and assistant city manager. Cole says she will remain on to help with the transition.

“I love the City of Saline. My dream and passion is to be a City Manager. I’ve worked as a CFO in government for over 25 years, and I’m ready for the next phase of my career.”

Cole says she will be keeping her door open for any opportunities to become a city manager. Swallow is expected to start after contract negotiations are completed.

