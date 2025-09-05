Humane Society of Huron Valley rescues over 100 animals in felony abuse case

The Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) has rescued 126 animals in a case that involves a repeat offender.

The rescued animals include dogs, cats, horses, ponies, a donkey, goats, sheep, a rabbit, snakes, iguanas, frogs, and tarantulas.

The suspect in the case, Christine Thompson, also has felony animal cruelty charges pending in northern Michigan.

Wendy Welch is the Director of Communications for the Humane Society of Huron Valley. She says most of the animals are sick or emaciated.

“We definitely need people to foster animals and volunteer to help the animals. We anticipate that many of the animals will be available for adoption in the near future, so we need people to stand ready to do that.”

Welch says the animals are receiving veterinary care prior to their availability for adoption. More information on how to help by donating money or goods can be found here.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org