Hidden place in Scio Township lies a buried warlock in an abandoned cemetery

Near the Huron River, where Scio Village once existed in the early 1800s, is an abandoned graveyard deep in the forest that contains the remains of a supposed warlock.

Inside what is called the Old Scio Cemetery is the resting place of spooky local legend “Warlock Willie”.

Folklore goes that those who lie on top of his grave will have Willie’s spirit pass through them.

Evidence for the supernatural, though, is lacking in the historical context.

His real name was Joseph Willard Seymour. He lived in Scio Village with his father, Ira Seymour Jr., who had fought in the War of 1812.

The two honey locust trees at the top of his tombstone have grown together over time, forming an imposing sight that fuels the legend of Warlock Willie.

The last effort to restore the Old Scio Cemetery was undertaken in 1971 by the Dexter Area Historical Society.

