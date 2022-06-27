© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

G-7 leaders focus on Ukraine war in summit

By Tamara Keith
Published June 27, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT

Leaders of the G-7 nations met in Germany and focused on the war in Ukraine. They talked about new missile defense systems for Kyiv and a proposal for a price cap for Russian oil.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
See stories by Tamara Keith