© 2023 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
School Closing Information

Black History Month at WEMU

Black History Month attempt7.png

Black History Month at WEMU

In partnership with the African American Cultural History Museum of Washtenaw County, WEMU will honor Black History Month each day in February with a Black History Moment that recognizes significant contributions to Washtenaw County by the African American community. Black History Moments will air 4 times each day across all programs and will be archived on this page and at https://www.aachm.org/
Load More