If you have a very good memory, you might remember when News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s.

After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.

You’ll hear him covering the news of Washtenaw County and filling in as the local host of All Things Considered.

Most recently Kevin has been the news voice of KSFR-FM in Santa Fe, New Mexico where he reported on local and state news. He’s won several awards for his work and is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University with a dual degree in Political Science and Telecommunications.

“I am thrilled to be back at WEMU and can’t wait to get back into the swing of things to bring the news to the listeners of one of the finest public radio stations in the country,” he said. “It’s an honor to return to one that is such an important part of the community,”