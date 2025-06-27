Ann Arbor School Board gives Superintendent Parks high grades

The Ann Arbor School Board has nothing but praise for Superintendent Jazz Parks. She was given high marks on her first evaluation since taking the permanent position.

It was a year ago, almost to the day, that Parks officially became the full-time Superintendent after agreeing on a three-year contract. Parks was acclaimed for guiding the district through some difficult times, including last summer’s budget problems.

Board President Torchio Feaster says trustees are thankful for her service.

“For discovering our financial crisis last year and her navigating us through that process and back to a place where we are in compliance with the state requirements for fund balance.”

Out of a possible three points, Parks earned a score of 2.883, resulting in an effective rating. The evaluation was conducted under the supervision of the Michigan Association of School Boards.

