© 2025 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ann Arbor School Board gives Superintendent Parks high grades

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 27, 2025 at 4:51 PM EDT
Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jazz Parks.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jazz Parks.

The Ann Arbor School Board has nothing but praise for Superintendent Jazz Parks. She was given high marks on her first evaluation since taking the permanent position.

It was a year ago, almost to the day, that Parks officially became the full-time Superintendent after agreeing on a three-year contract. Parks was acclaimed for guiding the district through some difficult times, including last summer’s budget problems.

Board President Torchio Feaster says trustees are thankful for her service.

“For discovering our financial crisis last year and her navigating us through that process and back to a place where we are in compliance with the state requirements for fund balance.”

Out of a possible three points, Parks earned a score of 2.883, resulting in an effective rating. The evaluation was conducted under the supervision of the Michigan Association of School Boards.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborAnn Arbor Public SchoolsAnn Arbor Board of EducationJazz ParksTorchio FeasterMichigan Association of School Boardsreviewsbudgeteducation
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content