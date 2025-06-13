© 2025 WEMU
Ann Arbor Public Schools to reevaluate permanent stages plans at new schools

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 13, 2025 at 5:42 AM EDT
Signs show opposition to changes of music stages at the June 11, 2025 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Signs show opposition to changes of music stages at the June 11, 2025 Ann Arbor School Board meeting.

After receiving numerous complaints, the Ann Arbor School District is creating a task force to reconsider performance stages at the new schools to be built.

The current plans for the new elementary schools do not include permanent stages but instead adaptable platforms that can be easily set up in various locations and multiple configurations.

But after hearing opposition, Project Design Manager Kevin Stanbury told the school board it was decided to create a task force to reconsider.

“Despite design advisory teams with eight to 12 staff assembled to support the school design process and through multiple engagements with them, plus three or four full staff meetings and multiple meetings with principals, it is evident that not all fine arts staff feel they were given the opportunity to weigh in.”

The task force will be meeting over the next two weeks and possibly present their report to the school board at its next meeting.

