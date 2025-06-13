Ann Arbor Public Schools to reevaluate permanent stages plans at new schools

After receiving numerous complaints, the Ann Arbor School District is creating a task force to reconsider performance stages at the new schools to be built.

The current plans for the new elementary schools do not include permanent stages but instead adaptable platforms that can be easily set up in various locations and multiple configurations.

But after hearing opposition, Project Design Manager Kevin Stanbury told the school board it was decided to create a task force to reconsider.

“Despite design advisory teams with eight to 12 staff assembled to support the school design process and through multiple engagements with them, plus three or four full staff meetings and multiple meetings with principals, it is evident that not all fine arts staff feel they were given the opportunity to weigh in.”

The task force will be meeting over the next two weeks and possibly present their report to the school board at its next meeting.

