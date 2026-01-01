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Issues of the Environment
1st Friday Focus
Cinema Chat
Hidden In Plain Sight
On the Ground Ypsi
Washtenaw Business Lens
Washtenaw United
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Issues of the Environment
1st Friday Focus
Cinema Chat
Hidden In Plain Sight
On the Ground Ypsi
Washtenaw Business Lens
Washtenaw United
StoryCorps
Apple Music
Smartphone Apps
People
Hosts
Hosts
Programs
Schedule
Playlists
Morning Edition
All Things Considered
89.1 Jazz with Jeremy Baldwin
Schedule
Playlists
Morning Edition
All Things Considered
89.1 Jazz with Jeremy Baldwin
News & Events
WEMU News
NPR News
Michigan News
Elections
Environment
EMU News
Events Calendar
Music
WEMU News
NPR News
Michigan News
Elections
Environment
EMU News
Events Calendar
Music
About
Contact Us
Subscribe to Newsletter
Documents
Employment
Contact Us
Subscribe to Newsletter
Documents
Employment
Support
Get Support
Donate to WEMU
Donate a Vehicle
Donate Real Estate
Current Underwriters
Become an Underwriter
Get Support
Donate to WEMU
Donate a Vehicle
Donate Real Estate
Current Underwriters
Become an Underwriter
Feedback
Black History Month
Archives
April is Jazz Appreciation Month
Art and Soul with Lisa Barry
The Green Room
Hidden In Plain Sight
Black History Month at WEMU
Black Music Month
April is Jazz Appreciation Month
Art and Soul with Lisa Barry
The Green Room
Hidden In Plain Sight
Black History Month at WEMU
Black Music Month
All People
All
Hosts
Staff
All
Decky Alexander
Host of "Washtenaw United"
Jeremy Baldwin
Host
John Bommarito
Digital Operations Specialist, The Song Break host
Tara Calligan
Co-host of "Cinema Chat"
Tom Helmer
Sports Broadcaster
Mat Hopson
Producer
Daniel W. Long
Host of the Grooveyard
Ana Longoria
Reporter
Caroline MacGregor
All Things Considered Host/Reporter
Kevin Meerschaert
Reporter
Molly Motherwell
General Manager
Joshua Nieman
Digital Reporter
John Petelka
Producer
Greg Steiner
Sports Analyst
John Stockwell
News Anchor/Feature Reporter
Marc Taras
Senor Music Librarian
Nik Thompson
Host
Joe Tiboni
Host
Lee Van Roth
Concentrate Media reporter/host of On the Ground Ypsi
Rob Rubick
Football Color Analyst
Rebekah Warren
Host of Issues of the Environment and 1st Friday Focus on the Environment
Jessica Webster
Host, WEMU's "The In Crowd"
Willy Wilson
Host
Wendy Wright
Host
Michael Jewett - Retired
Former Operations Manager & Host
David Fair - Retired
Former News Director
Hosts
Decky Alexander
Host of "Washtenaw United"
Jeremy Baldwin
Host
John Bommarito
Digital Operations Specialist, The Song Break host
Tom Helmer
Sports Broadcaster
Daniel W. Long
Host of the Grooveyard
Caroline MacGregor
All Things Considered Host/Reporter
Kevin Meerschaert
Reporter
Greg Steiner
Sports Analyst
John Stockwell
News Anchor/Feature Reporter
Marc Taras
Senor Music Librarian
Nik Thompson
Host
Joe Tiboni
Host
Lee Van Roth
Concentrate Media reporter/host of On the Ground Ypsi
Rob Rubick
Football Color Analyst
Rebekah Warren
Host of Issues of the Environment and 1st Friday Focus on the Environment
Jessica Webster
Host, WEMU's "The In Crowd"
Willy Wilson
Host
Lisa Wozniak
Co-host of 1st Friday Focus on the Environment
Wendy Wright
Host
Lisa Barry - In Memoriam
Host, All Things Considered
Staff
Jeremy Baldwin
Host
John Bommarito
Digital Operations Specialist, The Song Break host
Marilyn Gouin
Donor Services Manager
Tom Helmer
Sports Broadcaster
Mat Hopson
Producer
Daniel W. Long
Host of the Grooveyard
Ana Longoria
Reporter
Caroline MacGregor
All Things Considered Host/Reporter
Kevin Meerschaert
Reporter
Molly Motherwell
General Manager
Joshua Nieman
Digital Reporter
John Petelka
Producer
John Stockwell
News Anchor/Feature Reporter
Marc Taras
Senor Music Librarian
Nik Thompson
Host
Joe Tiboni
Host
Jessica Webster
Host, WEMU's "The In Crowd"
Willy Wilson
Host
Wendy Wright
Host