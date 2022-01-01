John Bommarito’s adventure in the music industry began in 1985 as the first ever paid employee of an independent record store in East Detroit (now Eastpointe), MI called Record Time. After nearly 10 years serving as the store’s manager and head buyer, John moved to Miami to be the head buyer for a supplier of import CDs that sold to stores across the USA. An opportunity arose to run a company doing the same thing, but specializing only in CDs manufactured in Canada. John did that for five years until the bottom fell out on the independent record stores (in many ways due to Napster changing how music buyers no longer valued owning the music legally).

All of this exposure to music came in handy when he stumbled into the opportunity to do something he wanted to do since 10th grade – be on the radio! WHFR in Dearborn at Henry Ford College was the real start of John’s radio career back in 2002, where he began serving as the station’s Folk Music Director and remained in that position for nearly ten years. In 2005, John had the opportunity to join the staff at ann arbor’s 107one, where he remained for nearly 15 years.

Recently John returned to WHFR to serve as the station’s Operations Manager until the opportunity to join the staff at WEMU arose.

John loves live music in listening rooms like The Ark, Trinity House, 20 Front Street and house concert and cherishes his CD collection. After watching the demise of vinyl when he worked in record retail, he can’t wait for the big CD revival to take place.