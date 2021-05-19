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Ann Arbor DDA awards grant to Avalon Housing for local renovation work
Kevin Meerschaert
The Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority has approved a grant for Avalon Housing to help pay for repairs and renovations. WEMU‘s Kevin Meerschaert reports.
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