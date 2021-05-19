Links to stream the Deroit Jazz Festival
The Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority has approved a grant for Avalon Housing to help pay for repairs and renovations. WEMU‘s Kevin Meerschaert reports.
NPR News
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Ypsilanti Community Schools has received authorization to establish its second International Baccalaureate Programme. The district began its first IB Programme focusing on career-related fields last year. WEMU’s Ana Longoria has the details.
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Members of the Ann Arbor Education Association have ratified their new collective bargaining deal with the school district. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.
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1st Friday Focus on the Environment: Senator Sarah Anthony gives her thoughts on the environmental aspects of Michigan's next state budgetThe Michigan state budget for Fiscal Year 2027 officially takes effect on October 1. Like all state budgets before it, this one has important factors related to environmental protection and conserving natural resources. Rebekah Warren and Michigan League of Conservation Voters President/CEO Lisa Wozniak took a closer look at these factors with Michigan State Senator Sarah Anthony of Lansing.
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The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office has been getting an increasing number of reports of residents and businesses being targeted by impersonation scams. WEMU’s Ana Longoria reports.
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A proposal to get a state constitutional amendment on the November ballot has been blocked by both the U.S. and Michigan Supreme Courts. Colin Jackson has more.
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Citizens for Racial Equity in Washtenaw (CREW) is asking the County Commission to hire an implementation manager for its equity policy. WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports.
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Michigan and several other mostly Democratic-led states are suing the federal government over a new rule blocking Medicaid from covering children’s gender affirming care. Colin Jackson has more.
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Cinema Chat: 'American Doctor,' 'Union County,' and a Tommy Wiseau/Greg Sestero double feature coming to the Michigan TheaterWe're approaching an extra-long weekend, so there's more time to squeeze in a trip to the movies! WEMU's Mat Hopson meets up again with Tara Calligan to chat about the new films and special screenings coming your way for the Labor Day holiday weekend!
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Lori's Hands is a nonprofit organization that builds partnerships between college students and community members with chronic illness. WEMU’s Caroline MacGregor spoke with local student volunteers Grace Yuan and Jillian Retzler to hear about the practical assistance they provide in return for budding relationships that benefit the student’s long-term learning.
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Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners approves Health Department budget, recognizes need for more nursesWashtenaw County Commissioners on Wednesday approved the upcoming budget for the County Health Department. As WEMU’s Kevin Meerschaert reports, one area where a personnel shortage continues is having enough qualified nurses.
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Local Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, alongside Democratic New York Congressmen Tim Kennedy and Joe Morelle, introduced a bill that could prevent the renaming of any of the Great Lakes. WEMU’s Ana Longoria has the details.
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New job and career outlooks from the state of Michigan are detailing where to expect the most growth in the coming years. Colin Jackson has more
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