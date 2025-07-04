© 2025 WEMU
Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Ypsilanti community comes out to celebrate Fourth of July

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published July 4, 2025 at 4:52 PM EDT
A Revolutionary War-era cannon positioned for Ypsilanti's 2025 4th of July parade.
A Revolutionary War-era cannon positioned for Ypsilanti's 2025 4th of July parade.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
Residents gather for Ypsilanti's 2025 4th of July parade.
Residents gather for Ypsilanti's 2025 4th of July parade.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
Bicyclists at Ypsilanti's 2025 4th of July parade.
Bicyclists at Ypsilanti's 2025 4th of July parade.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
An AAATA bus and residents march down the street for Ypsilanti's 4th of July parade.
An AAATA bus and residents march down the street for Ypsilanti's 4th of July parade.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
A Superior Township fire truck rolls down the street for Ypsilanti's 2025 4th of July parade.
A Superior Township fire truck rolls down the street for Ypsilanti's 2025 4th of July parade.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU
The Washtenaw County Republicans' float at Ypsilanti's 2025 4th of July parade.
The Washtenaw County Republicans' float at Ypsilanti's 2025 4th of July parade.
Ana Longoria / 89.1 WEMU

The Ypsilanti community gathered along the East Cross Street strip to celebrate the Fourth of July and Ypsilanti’s place in America.

Hundreds of people, accompanied by friends and family, observed the Ypsilanti Fourth of July parade floats and vehicles as they marched down East Cross Street from Oakwood to Rice Street.

The community cheered in solidarity with organizations and groups that make up Ypsilanti’s community.

Marching in the parade was Eric of the Washtenaw County Republicans. He says Ypsilanti has made its mark on America’s nearly 250-year history.

“Going back to WWII when they were building bombers and everything, Ypsilanti was a big, big part of that. Really historic! It’s a great America! It’s a great place!”

In the crowd was Ilyanna Jaffee and her family. She says seeing the local community out in full support of the parade was nice alongside her family.

“The neighborhood feel of everyone coming together to see it. That’s nice!”

Jaffee says while this year has been challenging for some, events like the Fourth of July parade can help make community bonds.

Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
