Ypsilanti community comes out to celebrate Fourth of July

The Ypsilanti community gathered along the East Cross Street strip to celebrate the Fourth of July and Ypsilanti’s place in America.

Hundreds of people, accompanied by friends and family, observed the Ypsilanti Fourth of July parade floats and vehicles as they marched down East Cross Street from Oakwood to Rice Street.

The community cheered in solidarity with organizations and groups that make up Ypsilanti’s community.

Marching in the parade was Eric of the Washtenaw County Republicans. He says Ypsilanti has made its mark on America’s nearly 250-year history.

“Going back to WWII when they were building bombers and everything, Ypsilanti was a big, big part of that. Really historic! It’s a great America! It’s a great place!”

In the crowd was Ilyanna Jaffee and her family. She says seeing the local community out in full support of the parade was nice alongside her family.

“The neighborhood feel of everyone coming together to see it. That’s nice!”

Jaffee says while this year has been challenging for some, events like the Fourth of July parade can help make community bonds.

