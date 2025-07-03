Real-life 'Rosie the Riveter' named Grand Marshall of this year's Ypsilanti 4th of July parade

This Independence Day, one of the original WWII "Rosie the Riveters" will preside as Grand Marshall over Ypsilanti’s July 4th Parade.

Delphine Virginia Klaput turns 101 this November. Born in 1924 in a small coal mining town in Pennsylvania, she left high school shortly after WWII broke out to work at the Glenn L. Martin Aircraft Company in Maryland.

Michigan Rosies, an all-volunteer nonprofit group honors living members of WWII’s Greatest Generation, like Klaput.

“I enjoy seeing the people. I love to see the kids. That’s my favorite thing about the whole parade is waving at them and throwing them kisses. And they get a big kick out of it.

This is the first year that anyone can dress up as Rosie and walk in the parade’s first-ever Ypsilanti Community Rosie Brigade.

This year's parade is organized by American Legion Post 282.

