Cinema Chat: 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' and '40 Acres' open for 4th of July weekend

OPENING THIS WEEK

"Jurassic World: Rebirth" — NOW PLAYING AT THE MULTIPLEX

A team of skilled operatives to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park. Their mission is to secure genetic material from dinosaurs whose DNA can provide life-saving benefits to mankind. From director Gareth Edwards and starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, and Rupert Friend.

"40 Acres" — NOW PLAYING AT THE STATE

In a post-apocalyptic world with food scarcity, a Black family of Canadian farmers descended from American Civil War migrants defend their homestead against cannibals trying to seize their resources. The debut feature by Director R.T Thorne, which was placed on The Toronto Film Festival’s Canada’s Top Ten list after its premiere.

"This is Spinal Tap" — RE-OPENS SATURDAY, JULY 5 AT THE MULTIPLEX

Back in theaters for the holiday weekend, in anticipation of the sequel being released in September. This mockumentary from Rob Reiner chronicles Spinal Tap, one of England's loudest bands, on what proves to be a fateful tour. Written by and starring Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Dog Day Afternoon" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7 PM AND SUNDAY AT 1:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

Three amateur robbers plan to hold up a Brooklyn bank. A nice, simple robbery: Walk in, take the money, and run. Unfortunately, the supposedly uncomplicated heist suddenly becomes a bizarre nightmare as everything that could go wrong does. From director Sidney Lumet and starring Al Pacino and John Cazale.

Nominated for 6 Academy Awards, winning for Best Original Screenplay.

"Drop Dead Gorgeous" — PLAYS FRIDAY, JULY 4 AT 9:30 PM AND SUNDAY, JULY 6 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Late Night Summer Camp Film Series

A small-town beauty pageant turns deadly as it becomes clear that someone will go to any lengths to win. Starring Kirsten Dunst, Denise Richards, Kirstie Alley and Ellen Barkin.

"From Up on Poppy Hill" — PLAYS SATURDAY, JULY 5 AT 1:30 PM AND WEDNESDAY, JULY 9 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Summer of Studio Ghibli Film Series

A group of Yokohama teens look to save their school's clubhouse from the wrecking ball in preparations for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. From director Goro Miyazaki, son of Hayao Miyazaki.

"Le Bonheur" — PLAYS TUESDAY, JULY 8 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the Arthouse Revival Film Series

From director Agnes Varda, the film follows François, a young carpenter who lives a happy, uncomplicated life with his wife Thérèse and their two small children. One day he meets Emilie (Marie-France Boyer), and they begin an affair. Remarkably, he doesn't feel the least bit of remorse for his philandering. While he is able to justify loving both women, their infidelity results in tragic real-life consequences for both him and his family.

"This Old House": Buster Keaton Shorts — PLAYS THURSDAY, JULY 10 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!)

Part of the Summer Classics Film Series

Presenting the silent comedy shorts by Buster Keaton: "The Playhouse" (1921), "The Electric House" (1922) and "One Week" (1920).

This trilogy of films finds Buster Keaton dealing with the frustrations and ensuing hijinks that come with home renovation.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"F1"

Brad Pitt plays Sonny Hayes, once Formula 1's most promising driver until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, the owner of a struggling Formula 1 team convinces Sonny to return to racing and become the best in the world. Driving alongside the team's hotshot rookie, played by Damson Idris, Sonny soon learns that the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone. From director Joseph Kosinski ("Top Gun: Maverick") and starring Javier Bardem.

"Bad Shabbos"

An engaged interfaith couple are about to have their parents meet for the first time over a Shabbat dinner when an accidental death (or murder?) gets in the way. Starring Kyra Sedgwick, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Milana Vayntrub and many more.

"28 Years Later"

Director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland, the team behind "28 Days Later," have teamed up again for 3rd installment of their series that began in 2002. In the film, a group of survivors live on a small island off the coast of the UK. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors.

"Materialists"

Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal star in this romantic comedy from Celine Song, the director of the 2023 Oscar-nominated film "Past Lives." A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker finds herself torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.

"The Phoenician Scheme"

The new film by master filmmaker Wes Anderson. Wealthy businessman, Zsa-Zsa Korda, played by Benicio Del Toro, appoints his only daughter, a nun, as sole heir to his estate. As Korda embarks on a new enterprise, they soon become the target of scheming tycoons, foreign terrorists, and determined assassins.

